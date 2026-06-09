Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru | Legal metrology official held for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Based on the complaint, Lokayukta police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police-8 Anil Kumar HR arrested the suspect as she accepted Rs 5,000.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 00:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 00:22 IST
BengaluruCrimebribeArrested

Follow us on :

Follow Us