Bengaluru | Legal metrology official held for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

<p>Bengaluru: Lokayukta police arrested an official from the Department of Legal Metrology on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000. </p>.<p>Police said a complainant from RS Palya reported that Assistant Controller of Legal Metrology, Bengaluru, Vanishree MS demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to approve a licence for mobile accessories packaging.</p>.Bengaluru: Lokayukta police arrest public prosecutor for taking Rs 5,000 bribe.<p>Based on the complaint, Lokayukta police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police-8 Anil Kumar HR arrested the suspect as she accepted Rs 5,000.</p>.<p>The suspect was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway, officials said.</p>