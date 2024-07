There are more than 13,000 leopards in India, far more than the other big cats like lions and tigers. They are the most elusive of the big cats and are well camouflaged.

But at the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru, you can spot these majestic cats instantly, all thanks to the new leopard safari at the park.

Watch the exclusive video to know more about these big cats and their new home.