Licensed arms holders of Bengaluru to deposit weapons at police stations

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda has directed residents with licensed arms to submit them at their respective police stations given the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place due to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The order was passed on Monday.

The commissioner said that members of the public who wish to seek an exemption in specific cases, must submit a plea at the office of their respective Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) before March 25. The pleas will then be scrutinized by the DCP and sent to the screening committee at the commissioner’s office before March 26.

“Those who have deposited the arms can take them back after June 11 by meeting the officers and seeking an acknowledgement,” the order read.

As many as 102 checkposts were also set up across eight divisions in Bengaluru.