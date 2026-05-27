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Bengaluru: Life convict who walked out of prison using forged documents tracked down, agrees to cooperate in probe

Shankar maintained that he had not committed any wrongdoing and alleged that attempts were repeatedly being made to drag him into controversy despite the earlier inquiry.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 22:53 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 22:53 IST
India NewsBengaluruParappana Agrahara Central Prison

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