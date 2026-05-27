Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Lifestyle upgrades': Rise in dowry-related complaints; demands centred on expensive gadgets, vehicles

Activists and women’s groups working with survivors say the numbers may also reflect higher awareness and better access to support systems in Bengaluru than in many other cities.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 23:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 23:11 IST
India NewsBengalurudowryMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us