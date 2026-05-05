Light rain cools down Bengaluru, maximum temperature dips below 33°C under generally cloudy skies

<p>Bengaluru: Several parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> received light rainfall on Tuesday evening as a north-south trough covered Interior Karnataka, according to the India Meteorological Department. </p><p>For the first time in weeks, the day's maximum temperature in Bengaluru City fell below 33°C. In addition, a partly cloudy sky has given way to a generally cloudy sky across the city. </p><p>The trough runs from a cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Madhya Pradesh to the Gulf of Mannar, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, the IMD said. </p>.CM Siddaramaiah warns of possible rainfall dip, stresses uninterrupted drinking water supply.<p>A trough is an elongated area of low atmospheric pressure that causes air to converge, cool and condense. It usually brings clouds, strong winds and rainfall. </p><p>As a result of the trough, a partly cloudy sky has given way to a generally cloudy sky across the city. The Met Department has forecast more light to moderate rain/thundershowers with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in the city in the next 36 hours. </p><p>At 5.30 pm, Bengaluru City recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6°C, compared to the average of 34.3°C. This is the first time in weeks that the maximum temperature fell below 33°C. </p><p>While the minimum temperature stood at 23.5°C at 8:30 am, which is 1.2°C above normal, the IMD stated that it is expected to fall slightly to around 22°C on Wednesday (May 6). </p>.4 days of rain, wind bring down 476 trees across Bengaluru.<p>The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) has forecast light rainfall (2.5 mm to 15.5 mm) across the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area. It also forecast heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) at one or two places in the South Interior Karnataka districts, which include Bengaluru, from May 7 to 9. </p><p>Meanwhile, the situation in North Interior Karnataka also appears to be easing, with several places recording a slight drop in maximum temperature. The maximum temperature in Kalaburagi was 41.4°C, compared to the normal of 41.4°C. Bidar, which had recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 43°C on Monday, saw it drop to 39.4°C. Raichur recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7°C, on a par with the normal, according to the IMD.</p>