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Light rain cools down Bengaluru, maximum temperature dips below 33°C under generally cloudy skies

Heavy showers forecast for South Interior Karnataka from May 7 to 9
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:52 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 14:52 IST
Bengaluru newsRainfall

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