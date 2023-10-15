Home
Bengaluru

Light rain in Bengaluru gives relief from heat

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Sunday.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 20:47 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s southern, eastern and southeastern neighbourhoods received evening showers Saturday as the spell of respite from the heat continued. 

The rainfall was light to very light in intensity and fell in Koramangala, Whitefield, BTM Layout and other areas. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) describes it as convective rainfall, which usually occurs in the evening following a hot, humid day. The sun’s energy heats the earth’s surface, causing water to evaporate. 

Before the evening showers, the maximum temperature in the city was 31.4°C, 2 degrees Celsius above normal. The IMD’s HAL observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31°C, one degree above normal. 

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for Sunday. 

(Published 14 October 2023, 20:47 IST)
BengaluruIMDmonsoon

Follow us on

Follow

