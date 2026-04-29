<p>Bengaluru: Parts of the city received light pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday evening, offering brief relief from the heat.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers in the afternoon or evening across all three weather stations from April 28 to May 1.</p>.<p>According to the IMD, 1.6 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as of 8.30 pm.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru city and HAL airport weather stations also reported thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall.</p>.Bengaluru lets down its workers as heat rises.<p>Day temperatures dipped slightly following the showers. Bengaluru City recorded a maximum of 35.4°C, which is 1.3°C above normal, while HAL airport recorded 35.8°C, 1.9°C above normal.</p>