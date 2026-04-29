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Light rain in parts of Bengaluru; more expected from today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers in the afternoon or evening across all three weather stations from April 28 to May 1.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 20:36 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 20:36 IST
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