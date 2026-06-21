Light rain likely across Bengaluru for five days

<p>Bengaluru: Residents can look forward to a welcome break from the heat as light to moderate showers are expected to lash the city over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. The precipitation is likely to be concentrated during the evening and night hours, allowing most daytime activities to continue unaffected.</p>.<p>IMD scientist C S Patil said the southwest monsoon remains active over the region and an upper-air cyclonic circulation has contributed to the recent spurt of thundershowers. “Bengaluru residents can treat this weather as a relief,” he added, noting that there is no active severe weather system threatening the city and no heavy-rain alerts for the next five days.</p>.<p>Rainfall figures for Saturday showed variations across city locations: the IMD Bengaluru station recorded 5.8 mm, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recorded 29.8 mm and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) received 16 mm. The department attributed these heavy thundershowers to the active monsoon phase coupled with the upper-air circulation.</p>.<p>The IMD said moisture transport from the Arabian Sea has been insufficient at times, leaving conditions highly dynamic. State cumulative figures show that Bengaluru Urban logged a seasonal rainfall deficit of 19% between June 1 and June 20, receiving 45.9 mm against the normal of 56.5 mm. In contrast, Bengaluru Rural enjoyed a 69% surplus following heavy downpours in the week ending June 17.</p>.<p>The local forecast for the next 48 hours predicts a partly cloudy sky that will turn generally cloudy by evening or night, with light to moderate rain likely.</p>