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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Light rain likely across Bengaluru for five days

The department attributed these heavy thundershowers to the active monsoon phase coupled with the upper-air circulation.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 22:21 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 22:21 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakarain

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