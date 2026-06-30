Light showers return to Bengaluru after days of bright sunshine

<p>Bengaluru: After nearly two weeks of unusually bright sunshine for June, Bengaluru witnessed light showers on Monday evening.</p>.<p>According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 5.1 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while HAL Airport received only traces of rain.</p>.<p>So far this June, Bengaluru City has received 71.5 mm of rainfall, while HAL Airport has recorded 116.6 mm. The city has received just over 60% of its June average rainfall of 110.3 mm, whereas HAL Airport has already crossed its monthly average of 101.8 mm, as per IMD data. The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has recorded 128 mm of rainfall.</p>.<p>Despite forecasts of a weaker southwest monsoon this year, Bengaluru has seen similarly dry Junes in the past decade, including 25.1 mm in 2017 and 58 mm in 2025. The city’s wettest June was in 1996 with 228.2 mm of rainfall, while HAL Airport recorded its highest in 2016 at 249 mm. KIA’s wettest June was in 2020 with 182.3 mm.</p>.<p>The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain in Bengaluru till the morning of July 1. Wind speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely in some areas, with temperatures expected to range between 21°C and 31°C.</p>