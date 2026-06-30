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Light showers return to Bengaluru after days of bright sunshine

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 5.1 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while HAL Airport received only traces of rain.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 22:53 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 22:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsrain

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