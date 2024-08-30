Light to moderate rainfall likely this weekend in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"With a generally cloudy sky for the next two days, light to moderate showers will be accompanied by sustained wind with wind speed (40-50 kmph) very likely,” N Puviarasan, Scientist E, IMD, said on Thursday. "The maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru will be between 27°C and 20°C, respectively, for the next two days,” he added.
Apart from this, Coastal Karnataka is very likely to receive scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with sustained wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph. Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places over the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka.
This is due to the influence of cyclonic circulation over east central Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas moving towards west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on Friday. The cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify into a depression while the circulation is moving towards north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.
The offshore trough at mean sea level runs from southern Gujarat to north Kerala coasts.
Published 29 August 2024, 21:22 IST