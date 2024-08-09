Literature buffs throng the Book Brahma Literature Festival

Bengaluru, DHNS: Literature buffs in the city are in for a three-day treat, with the Book Brahma Literature Festival 2024 ‘Soul of South’ inaugurating on Friday (August 9).

Marrying poetry and storytelling with art and music, the festival will hold detailed discussions dissecting various concepts of past, present, and future trends of South Indian languages and literature, in what is considered the first such dedicated festival for South Indian languages.

In festival director Satish Chapparike’s words, this is an attempt to “bring everyone together and create a vibrant platform to discuss, converse and bond”.

Throwing open the festival, the inaugural session Tenkana Nudi Kaudi explored the diversity within South Indian languages and the contemporary ideas emerging from them, juxtaposed with their similarities by way of Dravidian roots tying their concepts and vocabularies together.

Malayalam modern poetry pioneer K Satchidanandan lauded the shared roots despite differences among South Indian languages, expressing hope that such festivals will include and represent lesser-focused and tribal languages found in the region, “making invisible people visible”.