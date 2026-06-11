Live-in couple kills five-year-old girl in Bengaluru's Sakleshpur, arrested

<p>Bengaluru: Nearly a week after a woman and her <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/live-in">live-in</a> partner allegedly murdered her five-year-old daughter and went into hiding, Kadugodi police arrested the accused Priyanka (39) from a homestay in Sakleshpur on Thursday.</p>.<p>A court later remanded her to five days of <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/police-custody">police custody</a> for further interrogation.</p>.<p>According to the police, Priyanka, an advocate, fled <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> soon after a murder case was registered. Investigators said she initially travelled to Mysuru and later shifted to Sakleshpur in an attempt to evade arrest.</p>.<p>The breakthrough came after police tracked down Chiranth, a civil engineer and close friend of Mohan GM (40), the prime accused in the case and Chiranth helped Priyanka escape from Bengaluru after Mohan's arrest and accompanied her on a bus journey to Sakleshpur in <a href="https://www.deccanehrald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan district</a>.</p>.<p>Chiranth had arranged accommodation for Priyanka at a homestay owned by one of his acquaintances and they had chosen the location because it was away from Bengaluru and less likely to attract attention.</p>.<p>Acting on the information, a five-member police team, including women personnel reached the homestay where Priyanka had been staying.</p>.<p>Police said Priyanka was asleep in a room when the officers arrived. She was taken by surprise on seeing the police team and broke down during the arrest. “She started crying and repeatedly claimed that she was innocent,” a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Following her arrest, Priyanka was produced before a magistrate court. Seeking her custody, investigators informed the court that they needed to question her regarding the circumstances leading to the child's death, the alleged conspiracy behind the crime and the motive for the murder. The court subsequently remanded her to five days of police custody.</p>.Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka HC bins plea for bail cancellation.<p>The case pertains to the death of five-year-old Vennila, daughter of Priyanka and Praveen B and police had earlier arrested Mohan, a realtor from Seegehalli, in connection with the murder.</p>.<p>Vennila was found dead under suspicious circumstances on March 25. Initially, the police registered a case of unnatural death. However, after the post-mortem examination revealed evidence suggesting foul play, a murder investigation was launched.</p>.<p>During the investigation, Mohan allegedly confessed to killing the child by assaulting and smothering her inside a car. According to police, the incident occurred after Mohan had taken Vennila out for a biryani dinner near Hosakote to celebrate Priyanka's birthday. </p>.<p>Priyanka was aware of the murder and may have played into the conspiracy. Her alleged contradictory statements during the inquiry raised suspicion, prompting the child's father, Praveen B., to approach the police and allege foul play in his daughter's death.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations have also indicated that Priyanka was unhappy with the child's complexion, a possible angle that investigators are examining as part of the motive behind the crime.</p>