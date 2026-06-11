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Live-in couple kills five-year-old girl in Bengaluru's Sakleshpur, arrested

Acting on the information, a five-member police team, including women personnel reached the homestay where Priyanka had been staying.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsBengalurumurderLive-in relationship

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