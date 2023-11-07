Live-in couple set themselves ablaze, die

Bengaluru: A live-in couple poured petrol and torched themselves on Sunday after the girl’s husband came to know about their relationship.
Soumini Das (20) from West Bengal had been living with Abhil Abraham (29) from Kerala for the past two months on the fourth floor of a private apartment in Doddagubbi in Kothanur police station limits.
Around 12.40 pm on Sunday, Soumini and Abraham poured petrol on each other and set themselves ablaze. Neighbours broke into their house and tried to rescue them, but without success.
Soumini died before they doused the fire, while Abraham was rushed to Victoria Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Soumini was married to another man in West Bengal and came to Bengaluru to study nursing in a private college. She met Abraham a few months ago and they fell in love.
Police suspect that she got a call from her husband on Sunday afternoon, after which they died by suicide.
A report citing unnatural death has been filed in the Kothanur police station.