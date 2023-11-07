Live-in couple set themselves ablaze, die

Soumini Das (20) from West Bengal had been living with Abhil Abraham (29) from Kerala for the past two months on the fourth floor of a private apartment in Doddagubbi in Kothanur police station limits. Preliminary investigations revealed that Soumini was married to another man in West Bengal and came to Bengaluru to study nursing in a private college. She met Abraham a few months ago and they fell in love.