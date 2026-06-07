Live-in partner kills Bengaluru woman lawyer's daughter, both booked

<p>Bengaluru: A 40-year-old realtor in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>has been arrested for allegedly murdering the five-year-old daughter of his live-in partner, who is absconding. </p>.<p>The accused, identified as Mohan G M, a resident of Seegehalli, was reportedly in a live-in relationship with the victim’s mother, Priyanka, a lawyer. Preliminary investigations suggested the mother was unhappy with the child’s complexion, the Kadugodi police said.</p>.<p>The child, Vennila, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on March 25. Initially, police registered a case of unnatural death. However, based on the findings of the post-mortem examination, a murder investigation was launched.</p>.<p>Police said Vennila was living with Priyanka in a villa in Seegehalli after the latter sought a divorce from her husband, Praveen. She had allegedly been living with Mohan, her college friend, for the past few months.</p>.Bengaluru horror: Retired Navy captain, wife murdered by techie-son over 'jobless taunts'.<p>Priyanka, an advocate, allegedly gave contradictory explanations regarding her daughter’s death. In one version, she claimed Vennila fell ill after eating biryani. In another, she said the child had been left inside a car with the air-conditioner switched on while she was at a café.</p>.<p>Praveen later obtained the post-mortem report of his daughter and approached senior police officers, demanding a thorough investigation. Based on the report and Praveen’s complaint, police registered a murder case against Priyanka and Mohan.</p>.<p>According to the post-mortem report, the girl sustained injuries consistent with physical assault. The report noted bleeding from the nose and the presence of blood clots in the abdomen, indicating internal injuries, a senior police officer said</p>.<p>Mohan has been taken into police custody for further interrogation, while efforts are on to trace Priyanka.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Praveen said he runs a school in his native town of Harihara in Davangere district and married Priyanka 18 years ago. The couple has two daughters, including a 17-year-old girl who currently lives with him.</p>.<p>According to Praveen, Priyanka came in contact with Mohan after her parents decided to sell a piece of land near Hoskote. Mohan, who was into the real estate business, offered to help facilitate the sale. During this period, Priyanka became close to him and began accompanying him to various places.</p>.<p>Praveen further claimed that Priyanka had once referred to Mohan as her former lover. After learning this, he warned Mohan over the phone to stay away from his wife.</p>