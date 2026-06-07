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Live-in partner kills Bengaluru woman lawyer's daughter, both booked

Preliminary investigations suggested the mother was unhappy with the child’s complexion, the Kadugodi police said.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 22:09 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 22:09 IST
BengaluruCrime

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