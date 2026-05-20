Bengaluru cab driver records video, then dies by suicide over loan harassment

<p>Bengaluru: A 50-year-old cab driver died by suicide allegedly due to harassment over repayment of a high interest loan in Basaveshwara Nagar.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Basavaraj, a native of Mysuru, lived with his family in a rented house at Kamalanagar.</p>.<p>Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>Basavaraj hanged himself inside a room at his house. His mother, Saakamma, informed his son, Pawan, over the phone.</p>.Kerala BDS student dies after alleged loan app harassment over recovery.<p>A senior police officer said that Basavaraj was under severe stress as he was unable to repay the mounting interest on a loan of Rs 50,000 borrowed from Mahendra, a financier.</p>.<p>Before taking the extreme step, Basavaraj reportedly recorded a video message and left behind a death note accusing Mahendra of being responsible for his death and seeking stringent punishment against him.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint filed by the family, Basaveshwara Nagar police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Mahendra, who is absconding. Further investigation is underway, police said.</p>.<p><em>(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104)</em></p>