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Bengaluru cab driver records video, then dies by suicide over loan harassment

Basavaraj was under severe stress as he was unable to repay the mounting interest on a loan of Rs 50,000 borrowed from Mahendra, a financier.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 20:33 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 20:33 IST
India NewsBengaluruSuicideharassmentloan defaultcab driverloan burden

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