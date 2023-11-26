Loans up, vendors out: BBMP evictions undercut business on streets

New survey soon

Nearly five years after the last survey which identified only close to 25000 street vendors the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to begin a new survey.

Speaking to DH B Reddy Shankar Babu BBMP Special Commissioner (Welfare) said that the survey will start within the next few days and the BBMP will use a customised mobile application to ensure transparency.

“Now we are training the enumerators to use the mobile application. The data will be stored electronically and this will prevent any malpractice” Reddy Shankar Babu said.

Though the BBMP wanted to recruit a firm to take up the survey poor response for the two tenders floated by the civic body has forced the officials to recruit the Palike staff to take up the survey.

“Our community resource officers and tailoring teachers will go on the ground for the survey. We are also seeking assistance from recognised small help groups” he added.

While the street vendors claim that nearly 1.5 lakh people are operating various trades across the city roads BBMP’s 2017 survey had identified only 25000 and only a mere 60% of them have been issued an ID card legalising their business.

“Back in 2017 the survey was not conducted in the right manner as they surveyed only a few big markets. Hence most of the traders were left out. We have been requesting a new survey ever since but in vain” Babu S said.