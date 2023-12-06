Lock Aadhaar biometrics to prevent fraud: Experts

The writer recalls, “A young woman giving me a haircut at a Basavanagudi salon looked upset. She said Rs 3,000 had been stolen from her bank account. That is all she had. She neither got an OTP nor SMS alert. When she went to the cybercrime police station, she was told, ‘Why did you not lock your Aadhaar credentials?’” That evening, Renu locked her family’s Aadhaar details. Saleem says everybody who has an Aadhaar-linked bank account is vulnerable — not just low-income or unlettered citizens.