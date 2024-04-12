Lok Sabha polls 2024: Volunteers in demand in run-up to elections in Bengaluru

With the general elections just weeks away, the city is bustling with volunteer activity all around. Bengaluru votes on April 26.
Door-to-door canvassing for candidates and voter awareness campaigns are in progress across constituencies.
Here are some groups encouraging volunteers to work with them:
Eddelu Karnataka
This is a voluntary organisation working towards creating awareness among citizens about “casting the right vote”.
It is working in three constituencies — Bengaluru North, South and Central. A coordinator, says: “Our focus area is to create awareness about the importance of voting in slum areas and areas that are inhabited by lower-income people in Bengaluru.”
The group conducted awareness drives ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka in 2023, and wants to continue its efforts for parliamentary elections as well. “We visit each area and talk about the Constitution and our rights, and explain the current political situation to people. We don’t advise them to vote for any particular party,” he says.
The group plans to arrange transport for voters in the slums like in J P Nagar, Jayanagar, and BTM Layout.
College students, professionals and seniors are volunteering with Eddelu Karnataka.
Call: 80560 35809
Karnataka Rashtra Samithi
This party is contesting in all the 28 constituencies in Karnataka, and is looking for volunteers for campaigning. Ravi Krishna Reddy, founder-president, says, “Our campaign work is entirely crowdfunded and so is the party. Every campaigner is a volunteer whose thoughts align with us.”
Accompanying the candidates, distributing pamphlets, and explaining the party’s ideology will be some of the responsibilities of the volunteers.
“We tell the public ‘Ondu vote, ondu note’ (support us with a vote and a currency note). We invite them to be part of a participative democracy, where they contribute and are co-owners of the party. This is about the idea of how every party must be publicly owned,” he told Metrolife.
Volunteers can also drive vehicles, and raise funds.
Call: 79756 25575
Modi Parivar
With about 100 volunteers, this informal group is looking for more to help with its social media and door-to-door campaigns.
It is supporting cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath, contesting the Bengaluru Rural seat on a BJP ticket.
“Whenever good candidates stand for election, it is the moral responsibility of citizens to support them and help them win,” says Neeraj Kamath, a core member.
Volunteers are expected to spread the word about Dr Manjunath’s achievements and his work in medicine over the past four decades.
The group plans campaign trips to Ramanagara, Anekal, and Magadi
during the weekends.
Techies, businessmen, and young professionals are members of the group. Fluency in Kannada, and a knowledge of other languages is desirable.
Call: 99641 42207