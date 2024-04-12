Lok Sabha polls 2024: Volunteers in demand in run-up to elections in Bengaluru

Eddelu Karnataka

This is a voluntary organisation working towards creating awareness among citizens about “casting the right vote”.

It is working in three constituencies — Bengaluru North, South and Central. A coordinator, says: “Our focus area is to create awareness about the importance of voting in slum areas and areas that are inhabited by lower-income people in Bengaluru.”

The group conducted awareness drives ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka in 2023, and wants to continue its efforts for parliamentary elections as well. “We visit each area and talk about the Constitution and our rights, and explain the current political situation to people. We don’t advise them to vote for any particular party,” he says.

The group plans to arrange transport for voters in the slums like in J P Nagar, Jayanagar, and BTM Layout.

College students, professionals and seniors are volunteering with Eddelu Karnataka.

Call: 80560 35809