<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta</a> officials on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at the premises of three officials in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> in connection with alleged disproportionate assets.<br><br>Officials said the searches were carried out at the residences and offices of R Shashidhar, Chief Executive Officer of the Singanayakanahalli Raitha Seva Cooperative Society in Yelahanka, and HC Indresh, an assistant professor at the Veterinary College in Hebbal.</p><p>The raids were conducted by multiple teams of Lokayukta officials at the residences and offices of the suspects following complaints regarding disproportionate assets. Officials are examining property documents and financial records during the search.</p>