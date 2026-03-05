Menu
Lokayukta conducts raids on three officials in Bengaluru

The raids were conducted by multiple teams of Lokayukta officials at the residences and offices of the suspects following complaints regarding disproportionate assets.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 06:57 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 06:57 IST
