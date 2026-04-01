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Karnataka Lokayukta cracks down on BSWML over mounting garbage issues

Expressing dissatisfaction, Lokayukta B S Patil said continued negligence in waste clearance could pose health risks to residents.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:14 IST
India NewsBengaluruLokayuktaGarbage

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