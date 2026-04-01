<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta has summoned senior Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) officials after finding uncollected garbage and poor waste management in parts of the city.</p>.<p>The notice follows a surprise inspection by Lokayukta officials in areas such as Gottigere, Anjanapura, JP Nagar 9th Phase, and nearby localities.</p>.<p>During the visit, officials found large heaps of garbage piled along roadsides.</p>.Bengaluru: Woman's body found in garbage pile, Kengeri police arrest auto driver.<p>Expressing dissatisfaction, Lokayukta B S Patil said continued negligence in waste clearance could pose health risks to residents.</p>.<p>He directed the Chief Operating Officer of BSWML and other senior officials, including zonal and assistant general managers, to appear for a hearing on Thursday at 3.30 pm. They have been asked to submit a detailed report explaining the lapses and the measures being taken to address the issue.</p>