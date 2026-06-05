Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Lokayukta flags black spots during waste management inspection in Bengaluru

Despite registering suo motu cases, holding inspections and directing officials to ensure cleanliness, black spots continue to dot the roads, Patil said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 19:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 19:46 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaLokayukta

Follow us on :

Follow Us