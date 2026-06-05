Lokayukta flags black spots during waste management inspection in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta BS Patil took to city roads on Friday to check the state of solid waste management, visiting RT Nagar, Batarayanapura, Anandanagar and surrounding areas under the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) and identifying six black spots.</p>.<p>Despite registering suo motu cases, holding inspections and directing officials to ensure cleanliness, black spots continue to dot the roads, Patil said.</p>.<p>He directed officials from the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) and the BNCC to immediately clear the black spots and submit a report.</p>.Bengaluru: Fix garbage woes in a week or face blacklisting, contractors told.<p>To understand the ground situation across the five city corporations, the Lokayukta has constituted five teams, which will conduct an on-ground inspection and submit a report soon.</p>.<p>"Despite efforts to resolve the issue, the problem of poor waste management continues. The Lokayukta has also been receiving many complaints regarding the same issue. Hence, five teams of police officers of various ranks, including the Superintendent of Police, have been constituted. The Lokayukta has given them guidance and instructed them to identify the problems within the jurisdiction of the five corporations and submit a report," a statement by the Lokayukta said.</p>