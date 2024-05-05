Lokayukta begins suo motu proceedings against BBMP officials for poor garbage management

Lokayukta suggests a few ways

Patil said that it is BBMP’s responsibility to manage garbage disposal and keep the city clean; there is no excuse for that. “As regards harassment of Marshals, I have asked the DCPs to look into it and support them. Apart from that, I have suggested the civic body come up with a plan to curb street throwing of garbage,” Patil told DH, adding that he had asked the civic body to strictly monitor garbage collection vehicles as well.