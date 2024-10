Lokayukta inspection on RTO check posts reveals discrepancies

The inspections were held at 2:30 am at the checkposts in Srinivaspur and Nangali (Kolar district), Zalki (Vijayapura), Hagari (Ballari), Bagepalli (Chikkaballapur), Attibele (Bengaluru Rural), Gundlupete (Chamarajnagar), Humnabad (Kalaburagi) and Nipani (Belagavi).