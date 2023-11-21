Lokayukta officials raid 11 govt offices

Lokayukta sleuths on Monday raided 11 government premises, including nine Additional Director of Land Records (ADLR) and two Deputy Director of Land Records (DDLR) offices, in Bengaluru city and rural districts.
The surprise checks were carried out on the orders of Lokayukta Justice (Retd) BS Patil in Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Anekal, KR Puram, Nelamangala, Hosakote and Yelahanka.
The sleuths also checked ADLR Bengaluru Rural, DD Office; ADLR North; DDLR DC Urban; ADLR South offices (all at Kandaya Bhavan).
Patil visited ADLR North and South offices at Kandaya Bhavan and carried out the raid. Later he moved to ADLR, KR Puram taluk office, and conducted the search to check for corruption in moving outstanding files, and abuse of power.