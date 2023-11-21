JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Lokayukta officials raid 11 govt offices

The surprise checks were carried out on the orders of Lokayukta Justice (Retd) BS Patil in Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Anekal, KR Puram, Nelamangala, Hosakote and Yelahanka.
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 22:19 IST

Follow Us

Lokayukta sleuths on Monday raided 11 government premises, including nine Additional Director of Land Records (ADLR) and two Deputy Director of Land Records (DDLR) offices, in Bengaluru city and rural districts.

The surprise checks were carried out on the orders of Lokayukta Justice (Retd) BS Patil in Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Anekal, KR Puram, Nelamangala, Hosakote and Yelahanka.

The sleuths also checked ADLR Bengaluru Rural, DD Office; ADLR North; DDLR DC Urban; ADLR South offices (all at Kandaya Bhavan).

Patil visited ADLR North and South offices at Kandaya Bhavan and carried out the raid. Later he moved to ADLR, KR Puram taluk office, and conducted the search to check for corruption in moving outstanding files, and abuse of power. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 November 2023, 22:19 IST)
India NewsBengaluruLokayukta

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT