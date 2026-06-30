Lokayukta police search excise offices in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Close on the heels of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raiding the premises of a senior excise official in the state, the Lokayukta police on Monday launched search operations at excise offices in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta police conducted searches at the offices of eight excise deputy commissioners in the city and one in Bengaluru Rural district.</p>.<p>The searches were carried out based on warrants issued following a case initiated by Lokayukta Justice BS Patil under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.</p>.<p>"The main purpose of the search is to check for negligence and corruption in deputy commissioners' excise offices, particularly in the disposal of renewal applications, handling of violation cases and other official work. We will compile our findings and submit a report to the Lokayukta," a senior official told DH.</p>