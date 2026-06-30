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Lokayukta police search excise offices in Bengaluru

The Lokayukta police conducted searches at the offices of eight excise deputy commissioners in the city and one in Bengaluru Rural district.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 23:18 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLokayukta police

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