<p>The Lokayukta police have trapped a senior Commercial Tax officer while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6 lakh, officials said on Monday. </p><p>The arrested officer is Bharath Kumar Hegde, 48, Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Tax (GST). </p>.PM Modi praises Bengaluru institute’s research-led school model.<p>The complainant, a 53-year-old resident of Jayanagar, told Lokayukta police officials that Hegde had demanded Rs 10 lakh to adjudicate an inspection report in which the complainant was reported as having evaded tax of Rs 60 lakh.</p><p>Following negotiations, the bribe amount was brought down to Rs 6 lakh, officials said. Then, the complainant approached the Lokayukta police and lodged a complaint. </p><p>Based on this, the Lokayukta police set up a trap and caught Hegde red-handed on Monday when he accepted the Rs 6 lakh bribe. </p><p>“The Accused Government Officer (AGO) is secured, and investigation is on,” the Lokayukta police said. </p><p>Hegde was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway. </p><p>The operation was conducted under the supervision of Shiv Prakash Devaraju, Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Bangalore City-1.</p>