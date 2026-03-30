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Lokayukta police trap Commercial Tax Deputy Commissioner while taking Rs 6 lakh bribe in Bengaluru

Following negotiations, the bribe amount was brought down to Rs 6 lakh, officials said. Then, the complainant approached the Lokayukta police and lodged a complaint.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:50 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLokayukta police

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