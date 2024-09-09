Lokayukta probe finds blocked SWDs, encroachments at two Bengaluru lakes

Bengaluru: Encroachments, blockage of rajakaluve (stormwater drain) and under-utilisation of funds were some of the irregularities discovered by Lokayukta during a recent inspection of Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi lakes.
The inspection was held on Aug 20 by Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, Upa Lokayuktas Justices K N Phaneendra and B Veerappa in the presence of BBMP, BWSSB and other officials.
At Vibhutipura lake, officials found the entrance gate mutilated and the fencing destroyed allowing illegal entry. They were informed by the locals that some cattle were taken inside for grazing by cutting open the fences.
“Water level in the lake was less than 20% even during the peak rainy season,” the internal Lokayukta report accessed by DH noted.
“A structure inside the fence was found, apart from huts and temporary sheds occupied by some people. There was no place for excess water to flow out of the lake into the rajakaluve abutting the lake as it was blocked by construction. This rajakaluve transports excess water to the nearby Doddanekundi lake.
“If the lake gets flooded, water will gush into the residential locality. This appears to be one of the reasons why stormwater is not allowed to enter the lake. Hence, the lake, even during peak of rainy season, is almost empty,” the report said.
Officials found the lake encroached upon on the three sides, the presence of an under-construction structure and four toilets on the premises “in bad shape”.
“BBMP officials said the locks were broken and toilets were misused,” the report noted.
At Doddanekundi lake, the Lokayukta discovered encroachment of 2 acres and 6 guntas and despite BDA sanctioning Rs 14 crore, works were progressing slowly.
“The area of this lake covers 136 acres,” the report noted. “We did not see any trees planted alongside lake area. Assistant Director of Land Records & Survey Settlement (ADLR) said 70% of marking (survey) was done and the remaining was pending.”
Officials found an earthmover on the premises and some construction material.
The Lokayukta has directed removal of encroachments and blockages of SWD.
Chief Engineer (Lakes) BBMP, Chief Engineer (SWD) BWSSB, and other officials are to appear on Sept 30 with a report on the action taken.
Published 08 September 2024, 19:21 IST