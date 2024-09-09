Lokayukta probe finds blocked SWDs, encroachments at two Bengaluru lakes

Bengaluru: Encroachments, blockage of rajakaluve (stormwater drain) and under-utilisation of funds were some of the irregularities discovered by Lokayukta during a recent inspection of Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi lakes.

The inspection was held on Aug 20 by Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, Upa Lokayuktas Justices K N Phaneendra and B Veerappa in the presence of BBMP, BWSSB and other officials.

At Vibhutipura lake, officials found the entrance gate mutilated and the fencing destroyed allowing illegal entry. They were informed by the locals that some cattle were taken inside for grazing by cutting open the fences.