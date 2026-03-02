Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Lokayukta probing alleged irregularities at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru

Lokayukta Justice BS Patil ordered the registration of a suo motu case following an anonymous complaint about 'irregularities, corruption and management failures' at the hospital.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 14:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 14:34 IST
Karnataka NewsLokayuktaKidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology

Follow us on :

Follow Us