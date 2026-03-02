Lokayukta probing alleged irregularities at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Karnataka Lokayukta</a> is probing into alleged irregularities at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru, officials said on Monday. </p><p>Lokayukta Justice BS Patil ordered the registration of a suo motu case following an anonymous complaint about “irregularities, corruption and management failures” at the hospital. </p><p>Believing that notices or summons would lead to hiding of facts, the Lokayukta instead issued search warrants and Justice Patil, too, physically visited the hospital premises. During his visit, several deficiencies were discovered, and a hearing was scheduled on February 25 at the Lokayukta office. Dr Naveen, Director, Harish, Financial Advisor and Venkateshappa, Administrative Officer, attended the hearing. </p>.Fake documents used to usurp govt land; Lokayukta conducts searches.<p>"Regarding the unavailability of Protein and Trantuzumab drugs in the hospital, the director stated that correspondence had been made with the Executive Director of the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust to supply these medicines, and the matter is currently under consideration," as per a statement.</p><p>The Lokayukta ordered that not just these two drugs, but all necessary medicines must be supplied to the hospital to benefit poor patients.</p><p>Lokayukta also instructed that steps be taken to relax certain restrictions in government schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Karnataka to facilitate health services for poor patients. The Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Services was asked to submit a report on this. </p><p>During his visit last year, Lokayukta noticed a shortage of doctors in the Medical Oncology department. When questioned, the Director explained that the government has fixed a remuneration of Rs 1,20,000 for doctors. “Because super-speciality doctors are not coming forward to work for this sum, there is a shortage. Additionally, some serving doctors have submitted resignations and are requesting that they be accepted,” the statement said. </p>.Karnataka Lokayukta police raid four govt officials over disproportionate assets .<p>Lokayukta noted that the government should immediately address this by providing various incentives to attract and motivate doctors to serve. He also suggested encouraging retired professors to come and serve at the institution.</p><p>“Furthermore, regarding the lack of cleanliness in dormitories, wards, etc observed during the September 26, 2025, visit, the director stated that several improvement measures have been taken, resulting in 80% improvement in cleanliness. The Lokayukta remarked that achieving only 80% is not sufficient and instructed that 100% progress be achieved on cleanliness," said the statement.</p><p>The Lokayukta said a report on the actions taken must be submitted at the next hearing on April 24, 2026. </p>