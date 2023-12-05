Lokayukta raid at B'luru Bescom official's properties unearths items worth Rs 1.5 cr, Rs 92.95 lakh cash

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta raids on Tuesday morning on the properties related to a Bescom executive engineer in Bengaluru led to officials finding diamonds, gold, antiques and other items worth Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 92.95 lakh in cash.

The police wing of the anti-corruption ombudsman began simultaneous raids with multiple teams on at least 13 government officials in different parts of the state, including three in Bengaluru.

Well-placed sources in the Lokayukta told DH that the raids were being held in connection with disproportionate assets cases.

Searches at the house of HD Channakeshava, a Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) executive engineer, in Jakkur, revealed Rs 6 lakh in cash, gold weighing approximately 3 kg, 28 kg of silver, diamond worth Rs 25 lakh and antique items worth Rs 5 lakh. The entire haul is worth an estimated Rs 1.5 crore, sources said.

Further raids at the house of Tarun, Channakeshava’s brother-in-law, at Sahakara Nagar, led to officials finding Rs 92,95,460 in cash, mainly in the 500 denomination, and 55 grams of gold.

Apart from Channakeshava, properties belonging to Sudhakar Reddy, EE (Electric), Bescom, KR Circle, Vigilance; and H S Krishnamurthy, Kanminike Milk Producers Co-operative Society, Kumbalgod, were being raided in Bengaluru.

Searches were also underway on the properties of 10 other government officials in different parts of the state, including Bidar, Yadgir and Kolar.