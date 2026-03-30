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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Lokayukta raids KHB, BESCOM officials in Bengaluru; assets worth Rs 11 crore unearthed

Officials found immovable assets comprising three sites, two houses and three acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 3.89 crore, along with movable assets including cash, gold and silver ornaments, vehicles and bank savings worth Rs 1.07 crore.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 19:18 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 19:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLokayukta

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