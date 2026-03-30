Lokayukta raids KHB, BESCOM officials in Bengaluru; assets worth Rs 11 crore unearthed

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta</a> on Tuesday raided nine locations linked to two government officials in Bengaluru on allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to their known income, unearthing property and cash worth Rs 11 crore in total.</p>.<p>Searches were carried out at five premises linked to Rajanna SL, Additional Director (Town Planning) at the Karnataka Housing Board.</p>.<p>Officials found immovable assets comprising three sites, two houses and three acres of agricultural land valued at Rs 3.89 crore, along with movable assets including cash, gold and silver ornaments, vehicles and bank savings worth Rs 1.07 crore.</p>.Lokayukta raids three officials' houses in Davanagere.<p>Total assets traced in Rajanna's name and linked properties were valued at Rs 7.10 crore.</p>.<p>In a separate operation, four locations linked to Uday Kumar MB, Assistant Executive Engineer with BESCOM in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yelahanka"> Yelahanka</a>, were searched.</p>.<p>Officials unearthed 10 sites, a house and one acre of agricultural land worth Rs 2.66 crore. Movable assets, including cash, gold and silver ornaments, vehicles and fixed deposits amounted to Rs 87.93 lakh. Total assets detected in his case were valued at Rs 3.90 crore.</p>.<p>Lokayukta officials said the searches were part of disproportionate assets cases registered against the two and that further investigation is underway.</p>