Lokayukta wants to probe 10 BBMP officials over alleged welfare scam 

Bengaluru: Following a complaint of irregularities in the BBMP's welfare scheme, the Lokayukta has requested approval to investigate 10 officers who were employed in the civic body between 2018 and 2021.
Officers from the KAS cadre are also under scrutiny.
Last year, Manjunath V, president of the Samrudhi Bharath Foundation, lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta, alleging that the BBMP's West Zone created fake documents for small-time entrepreneurs to provide subsidies. Reportedly, the civic body released several crores of rupees as subsidies in the names of numerous fictitious beneficiaries.
The Lokayukta has sought permission to file an FIR against N Chidanand, Nagaraj S and Shivaswami B, who were heading the West Zone during the period.
BBMP officials said it has approved investigation against officers who are on its payroll, while the names of KAS officers have been referred to the Department of Personnel and Administration Reforms.
Published 30 June 2024, 21:38 IST