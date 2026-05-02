<p>Bengaluru: The government on Thursday posted a senior IPS officer to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while transferring another <br>officer. </p>.<p>“Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar, waiting for posting, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as superintendent of police, Criminal Investigation Department, Bengaluru, vice Shaloo, IPS transferred,” the notification said. </p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority generates e-khatas for 23L properties in 10 months.<p class="bodytext">Jagalsar was recently transferred from his role as the deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru south) and was awaiting new posting. </p>