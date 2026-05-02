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Lokesh Jagalasar is new SP of CID

Jagalsar was recently transferred from his role as the deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru south) and was awaiting new posting.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:56 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:56 IST
Bengaluru newsCID

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