Long haul: Theft suspect tracked down after 26 years

Bengaluru: Police have tracked down a suspected thief 26 years after he was first booked.
The suspect worked at a hotel adjacent to the court where the case was being heard. He has been identified as Deve Gowda alias Chandra, originally from Alur, Hassan district.
A police officer close to the investigation said a days-long search operation for Gowda in Hassan didn't yield results. However, police tapped his close contacts to trace him to the hotel, the officer added.
Gowda was arrested during a special drive to solve cases where the suspect had skipped trial for years.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda addressed a press conference on Tuesday to talk about the special drive. He said 53 suspects were arrested during November alone. The cases include murder, attempted murder and extortion registered in 1991, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001.
In November, police arrested another 43 people against whom non-bailable warrants were pending. Seven of them are history sheeters, Dayananda added. Police also carried out a special crackdown on illicit drugs in November, registering 32 cases and seizing 78.9 kg of contraband worth Rs 10.8 crore. Thirty-nine Indians and eight foreigners were arrested. Bengaluru police also secured 20 convictions in November, including imprisonment of three persons for 14 years and above.