Long haul: Theft suspect tracked down after 26 years

In November, police arrested another 43 people against whom non-bailable warrants were pending. Seven of them are history sheeters, Dayananda added. Police also carried out a special crackdown on illicit drugs in November, registering 32 cases and seizing 78.9 kg of contraband worth Rs 10.8 crore. Thirty-nine Indians and eight foreigners were arrested. Bengaluru police also secured 20 convictions in November, including imprisonment of three persons for 14 years and above.