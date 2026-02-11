<p>Mental health and medical experts have seen a 15-35% rise in burnout cases among Bengaluru’s working professionals compared to five years ago.</p>.<p>The topic has returned to the spotlight after Bengaluru-based marketing agency founder Meenal Goel took to LinkedIn to describe her ordeal. Six months of 14-hour workdays left her burnt out, she wrote. Many netizens responded by sharing similar personal experiences.</p>.<p>Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director at a private hospital, has observed a 30-35% increase in burnout-related consultations since 2021, largely among those aged 24 to 38. She describes burnout as “one of the most common concerns among urban professionals” and attributes it to long working hours, performance pressure, and blurred work-life boundaries.</p>.BWSSB prepared to tackle summer challenges in Bengaluru: Chairman.<p>Dr Chandil Gunashekar, a Whitefield-based general physician, has seen a 30% rise in such cases over the same period. “Until around 2020, most people worked fixed hours. Today, late evenings and night calls are common in tech-based roles,” he says.</p>.<p>Muniswamy K S, consultant clinical psychologist at a private hospital, says about a third of the working professionals he sees show burnout patterns.</p>.<p>These experts say performance pressure and job insecurity are major causes of burnout, especially in technology and startup spaces.</p>.<p>However, they have seen differences in how men and women cope. Women, despite additional caregiving and household responsibilities, are often more willing to seek help. Men, on the other hand, tend to delay seeking support due to societal expectations.</p>.<p><strong>Who is affected?</strong></p>.<p>Neha frequently sees burnout among professionals in IT services, consulting, and creative industries. Flagging a worrying trend, she says that younger professionals are experiencing burnout earlier than before.</p>.<p>Dr M Ravi Kumar, senior consultant in internal medicine and diabetologist at a private hospital, also sees many 20- to 30-year-olds struggling with long hours and high-pressure work cultures. “Stress peaks between November and March. It is a period of financial closures and project releases and brings heavier workloads and tighter deadlines,” he says.</p>.<p>Dr Gunashekar’s observations differ slightly. He has seen burnout across sectors, including construction and finance, particularly among those aged 30 to 50. He refers to people in this age group as the ‘sandwich generation’, those who must balance caring for ageing parents and young children alongside demanding jobs.</p>.<p><strong>Early signs</strong></p>.<p>Early warning signs include irritability, low motivation, and poor concentration, says Neha. Dr Kumar adds that withdrawal from family, disturbed sleep, and loss of interest in hobbies are other indicators.</p>.<p>Muniswamy points to persistent fatigue and low energy as clear indicators. “If you are never able to relax, that is a warning sign,” he adds.</p>.<p><strong>How to cope</strong></p>.<p>Dr Kumar advises professionals to seek help and communicate openly with managers, friends, and family. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Muniswamy suggests identifying stressors and factoring in recovery time, like 10-minute breaks between meetings.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He also highlights the idea of embracing “emotional salary”, where one values their mental wellbeing as much as financial pay.</p>