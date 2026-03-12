<p>Bengaluru: LPG agencies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> are reporting long lines for domestic cylinders as doorstep deliveries suffer due to supply disruptions.</p>.<p>Some restaurants and PG) facilities are turning to domestic LPG as the commercial variant becomes scarce and too expensive. </p>.<p>On Wednesday, Hindustan Petroleum’s Jayamahal depot was a hive of activity as consumers queued anxiously and delivery agents streamed in and out on their mopeds. </p>.Bookings surge for domestic gas cylinders in Bengaluru.<p>Among those in line was a Thimmaiah Road resident, who arrived with an empty LPG cylinder stacked in the front leg space of his scooter. He booked online but didn’t receive a delivery, so he came to pick it up himself. </p>.<p>Staff told customers that only those who received a prior booking confirmation and a four-digit authentication code would get deliveries, provided their last refill was at least 30 days earlier. </p>.<p>“There’s no problem with domestic LPG,” the staffer said. Muniswamy, a delivery agent, said doorstep deliveries could take up to 10 days. “There’s nothing we can do. Prior bookings are mandatory. Cylinders are becoming scarce even in the black market,” he added. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, restaurants and PG facilities are now turning to domestic cylinders “as a last resort.” </p>.<p>A hotel in Malleswaram bought two domestic cylinders from a private supplier on Wednesday. </p>