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Long weekend over, Bengaluru entry points buckle under return rush

On Tumakuru Road, the gateway for over 20 districts, the Nelamangala toll gate became a major congestion point.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 22:24 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsvacationtrafficLong weekend

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