Lorry mows down 83-year-old rider in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An 83-year-old man was mowed down by a lorry near the Peenya police station junction in the northwestern part of the city on Thursday.
The Peenya traffic police said that Choodaratnam was riding his two-wheeler towards his house in Dasarahalli when an empty lorry, bearing a Maharashtra registration number, rammed into the rear of his scooter around 12 pm.
"The man fell to one side of the road due to the impact and the lorry driver ran over his leg. It was a hit-and-run case as the lorry driver continued driving till Jalahalli Cross, then abandoned the vehicle and fled," said an officer attached to the station.
Choodaratnam was declared dead in a private hospital nearby and his body was taken to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.
A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 for rash and negligent driving and 304A for causing death by negligence. The police have launched an investigation to nab the absconding driver.
Published 17 May 2024, 00:22 IST