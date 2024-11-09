Home
bengaluru

Lorry mows down food delivery agent

The lorry (KA 25 B 8333) crashed into Manjunath’s scooter from behind at high speed, leaving him with severe injuries.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 20:38 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 20:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

