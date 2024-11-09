Lorry mows down food delivery agent

<p>Bengaluru: A food delivery agent was fatally struck by a lorry in Byatarayanapura, western Bengaluru, on Thursday.</p><p>The victim, identified as 24-year-old Manjunath from Kunigal, resided in RR Nagar. The accident occurred around 3.45 pm near the NICE Road turn on the Outer Ring Road in Nayandahalli, as he reportedly attempted to make a turn.</p><p>The lorry (KA 25 B 8333) crashed into Manjunath’s scooter from behind at high speed, leaving him with severe injuries.</p>.Unemployed man stabs mother over minor argument .<p>Despite receiving medical attention, Manjunath succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Friday. The Byatarayanapura traffic police have registered a case against the lorry driver for reckless driving and causing death by negligence.</p>