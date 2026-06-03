Lorry runs over couple in Anekal; farmer killed, wife critical

<p>Bengaluru: A 40-year-old farmer was killed and his wife suffered critical injuries after a lorry ran over them on the Anekal Chandapura Road on Tuesday afternoon.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Manjunath Reddy, a resident of Harohalli near Huskur in Anekal taluk. His 36-year-old wife, Pratibha, remains under treatment in hospital.</p>.Karnataka: 5 women among 6 killed in Bagepalli serial accident.<p>Police said the couple had travelled to Anekal town on their motorcycle for treatment. While riding, they noticed a speeding lorry approaching from behind. In an attempt to move out of its path, Manjunath steered the motorcycle towards the left side of the road to park.</p>.<p>However, the roadside was crowded with stationary two-wheelers.</p>.<p>As Manjunath turned, the motorcycle struck one of the parked bikes, causing the couple to lose balance and fall into the path of the oncoming lorry. The motorcycle became wedged between the parked vehicles and the moving truck, and the couple were run over.</p>.<p>Following the impact, local shopkeepers and passersby rushed to the rescue. However, Manjunath succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital. Pratibha, who is in a critical condition, was shifted to a private hospital in Bommasandra.</p>.<p>Anekal police arrived at the spot shortly after the incident, conducted a preliminary investigation, and cleared the congestion caused by the accident.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case, seized the lorry, and taken the driver into custody.</p>