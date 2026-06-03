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Lorry runs over couple in Anekal; farmer killed, wife critical

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath Reddy, a resident of Harohalli near Huskur in Anekal taluk. His 36-year-old wife, Pratibha, remains under treatment in hospital.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 20:13 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 20:13 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAnekal

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