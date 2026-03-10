<p>Bengaluru: The week-long slump in international arrivals and the unchecked menace of unauthorised taxi aggregators have left airport taxi drivers staring at mounting losses.</p>.<p>The once-bustling taxi lines at the airport now wear a deserted look. “The movement of cabs has come to a standstill. It takes nearly four hours for the existing fleet to get a single trip,” Mallikarjun, a cab driver at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a>, said.</p>.<p>The impact on daily earnings has been drastic. In a standard 24-hour shift, a driver could previously manage three to five duties (trips). Now, completing even two trips has become a challenge. “The cars are just gathering dust in the buffer parking lots. Unless the walkie-talkie buzzes with a message of a passenger arrival, twenty to twenty-five cars remain idle for hours,” an other driver said.</p>.Strike by app-based cab, auto drivers hits Bengaluru transport .<p>The primary grievance of the official airport taxi drivers is the rise of unauthorised operators who intercept passengers right at the arrival gates. These drivers lure commuters with lower fares, often cutting the official rates by nearly 40 per cent-50 per cent. </p>.<p>“If a trip to Jayanagar costs Rs 1,500 in an official airport taxi, these unauthorised operators offer a shared deal for as low as Rs 800. Naturally, a customer will choose the cheaper option”. He alleged that while Terminal 1 is already struggling with this issue, the problem has now seeped into the Terminal 2 as well..</p>.<p>Beyond the competition from app-based aggregators like Ola and Uber, who operate from designated basements, KSTDC drivers feel sidelined by the powers that be. There is a growing sentiment of resentment regarding the lack of respect and priority given to local Kannada-speaking drivers. “We feel like outsiders in our own state. Private companies are being favoured, and the local drivers, who have served this airport for years, are losing their dignity and their livelihood,” the drivers added.</p>.<p>Cab drivers also say that they have loans to pay up and unless they clock in the required trips in a day, they don’t make enough money to be able to pay the instalment. “We have loans to pay off and not getting enough trips in a day and in a month adversely affects our earnings and we find it hard to make both ends meet. The growth of unregulated taxi drivers has further dented our earnings,” said a cab driver who didn’t want to be named.</p>