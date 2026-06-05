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Lottery dream ends in Rs 13.71-lakh loss for Bengaluru duo

The victims were a 60-year-old NGO worker from Valagera Halli, who lost Rs 7.45 lakh, and a 52-year-old farmer from Maruthi Nagar, who lost Rs 6.26 lakh.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 21:49 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 21:49 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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