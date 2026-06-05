Lottery dream ends in Rs 13.71-lakh loss for Bengaluru duo

<p>Bengaluru: Two West Bengaluru residents lost Rs 13.71 lakh in separate fake Kerala Lottery frauds, prompting a cybercrime police investigation.</p>.<p>The victims were a 60-year-old NGO worker from Valagera Halli, who lost Rs 7.45 lakh, and a 52-year-old farmer from Maruthi Nagar, who lost Rs 6.26 lakh.</p>.<p>Police said fraudsters posing as representatives of Kerala Jackpot or Kerala State Lotteries contacted both victims via WhatsApp calls and claimed they had won Rs 8 lakh.</p>.<p>The complainants received a link — thekeralajackpotresult.online — to verify their winnings.</p>.<p>“The website was a fake. It was manipulated by the scammers to show that the victims had won the lottery,” a police officer said.</p>.<p>ICANN Lookup records show the domain was registered on April 3, 2025, under the name Dhairya Reddy with a mailing address listed as “Bengaluru, Kerala, 560001”, which investigators believe is fake.</p>.<p>While the frauds began in a similar manner, the demands for payment varied as the scam progressed. Both victims received forged Reserve Bank of India (RBI) letters as proof of their supposed winnings.</p>.Cyber fraud: Bengaluru nurse loses Rs 3.67 lakh in scam promising German language certificate without exam.<p>The NGO worker was asked to pay GST, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Income Tax charges. The farmer was told to pay GST charges and obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the RBI.</p>.<p>Fraudsters also told the farmer that his winnings were in Thai Baht and that he needed to pay currency conversion charges.</p>.<p>Believing the claims, the NGO worker and the farmer transferred Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 6.26 lakh, respectively, through multiple transactions.</p>.<p>The victims realised they had been cheated after they received no winnings and the fraudsters stopped responding. They then approached the police, who registered separate cases at the West Cyber Crime Police Station. The investigation is underway.</p>.<p><strong>Loopholes in the ban</strong></p>.<p>A blanket ban on lotteries has been in place in Karnataka since 2007. However, people are not explicitly barred from purchasing lottery tickets in states where lotteries are legal.</p>.<p>For example, a person from Karnataka can travel to Kerala and purchase a legally sold lottery ticket there. Kerala authorities subject prize claims to strict scrutiny before releasing winnings.</p>.<p>Lottery tickets in Kerala are always physical and are never sold online. Reports suggest there have been instances of Kerala lottery tickets being sold illegally in Karnataka despite the ban.</p>