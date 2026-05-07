<p>Bengaluru: Designated pick-up kiosks assigned to app-based aggregators Uber and Ola at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have been facing cab shortages for the past few months, aggravated by the recent spell of rain.</p>.<p>On Sunday, airport authorities put out a notice requesting passengers to use other ground transport options as the airport was facing a shortage of app-based taxis.</p>.<p>On Monday evening, on-ground staff of both Ola and Uber ushered customers in, promising a five- to 10-minute wait. But long queues told a different story. Several passengers who waited for over 30 minutes ended up opting for costlier alternatives.</p>.Loss of business leaves Bengaluru airport taxi drivers in quandary .<p>While airport sources linked the cab shortage to the downpour and drivers' reluctance to navigate waterlogged roads, cab drivers blamed dwindling profits from the aggregator platforms.</p>.<p>"After all the cuts, Ola and Uber offer Rs 7-8 per km for airport pick-up. This is the reason drivers are avoiding these kiosks. They are instead opting for personal pick-up options," said G Narayanaswamy, president of Karnataka Chalakara Okkuta.</p>.<p>Girish N, a cab driver who uses both Ola and Uber, said he finds it more profitable to drive out of the airport before accepting a booking.</p>.<p>"What I usually do when I have an airport drop is that I do not take a pick-up from the airport. I instead leave the airport, pass the toll and then take a booking. This helps me make Rs 100-200 compared to an accepted airport ride," he said.</p>.<p>After spending almost four hours on an airport trip, a driver makes only Rs 500 on average, said Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola Uber Drivers and Owners' Association.</p>.<p>"This includes the time spent by the drivers on the roads to make it to the airport. On average, most drivers can make only two trips per day, and maybe some can pull off three trips. This has been pushing drivers away from relying on the aggregator platforms for airport return trips for the past two years, and more so in the last six months," he said, adding that the airport had also created a hostile environment for cab drivers.</p>.<p>"At the peak of summer, there is no shade offered for drivers, who are forced to wait in the baking sun. The airport officials have made it clear that they do not want drivers waiting on their premises," he added.</p>.<p>Ola and Uber did not respond to <em>DH</em>'s queries.</p>