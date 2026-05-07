Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Low airport cab fares push drivers away from Ola, Uber kiosks at Bengaluru's KIA   

While airport sources linked the cab shortage to the downpour and drivers' reluctance to navigate waterlogged roads, cab drivers blamed dwindling profits from the aggregator platforms.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 22:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 22:09 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsUberKIAOlacabs

Follow us on :

Follow Us