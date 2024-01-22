Low voter turnout: Focus on 1,600 booths under BBMP

“During last Assembly elections, we had introduced a mobile app to help voters to know the queue in the polling station upfront through the Voter Helpline Mobile app. Thus, voter will get to know his/her convenient time to go to the polling station to exercise his/her franchise. This time around, we plan to create vehicle parking slots as well to help the electorate to park their vehicles and cast their votes. This is besides providing safe RO drinking water, waiting area/shamiyana with chairs to allow them to sit in a shady place, instead of waiting in the hot sun in an open area,” he explained.