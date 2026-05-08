Lowest chargesheeting rate in kidnapping cases in Bengaluru for third year in a row

<p>Bengaluru: With 1,252 cases of Kidnapping and Abduction recorded in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> in 2024, the city continued to hold the position of having the lowest chargesheet rate for such cases in the country, compared to other metropolitan cities, with a chargesheet rate of 4.5 per cent, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2024. </p><p>The newly released report shows a slight increase in Bengaluru's chargesheeting rate, which was at 3.8 per cent in 2023. In 2022, the rate was 4.7 per cent, again the lowest among metropolitan cities. </p>.'32 km in less than 11 hrs': Bengaluru couple swims from Sri Lanka to India via Ram Setu route; watch video.<p>As per the report, Karnataka recorded 3,996 cases, compared to 3,744 cases in 2023 and 3,365 cases in 2022. The state saw a kidnapping and abduction rate of 5.9 per cent, and a chargesheeting rate of 6.2 per cent. Karnataka's chargesheeting rate was one of the lowest in the country, second only to Meghalaya at 5.7 per cent. In comparison, the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu ranked at 60.9 per cent, while Kerala ranked at 86.2 per cent, Andhra Pradesh at 67.8 per cent, and Telangana at 26.2 per cent. </p><p>"A chargesheet is only filed after investigation. If there isn't enough evidence, or if the allegation is proven factually incorrect, then a chargesheet isn't filed. We have a committee to ensure due diligence is done in all cases. Such cases can't be generalised," said Seemant Kumar Singh, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. </p>.Passenger, railway staff stabbed over seat fight on Mysuru-Bengaluru train.<p>Of the 1,252 recorded cases in Bengaluru, 1,172 victims were children — 28 below six years, 59 aged between 6 years and 12 years, 530 aged between 12 to 16 years, and 555 aged between 16 and 18 years. </p><p>Of the recorded victims, including both adults and children, 828 were female and 424 were male. </p>