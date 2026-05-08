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Lowest chargesheeting rate in kidnapping cases in Bengaluru for third year in a row

As per the report, Karnataka recorded 3,996 cases, compared to 3,744 cases in 2023 and 3,365 cases in 2022.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 11:14 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbengaluru crimeChargesheetAbductionKidnapping

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