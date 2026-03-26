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LPG crisis: Bengaluru households still not out of woods

Multiple gas supply agencies DH spoke to said the waiting time was at least one week. A few of them said it could go up to 15 days.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 22:18 IST
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