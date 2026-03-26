<p>Bengaluru: Though the LPG crisis in the city is easing a little, many households are still seeing a delay in the supply of gas cylinders.</p>.<p>While bookings are going through, delivery is taking at least a week. </p>.<p>Multiple gas supply agencies DH spoke to said the waiting time was at least one week. A few of them said it could go up to 15 days.</p>.<p>“While panic booking has come under control, people are still worried. Many are coming over to the agencies just two days after booking to enquire when their cylinders will be delivered,” the manager of one of the agencies in Yelahanka said.</p>.<p>Many agency offices are receiving numerous calls and crowds enquiring about cylinder delivery.</p>.<p>The distributors have urged the public to wait patiently for at least a week before approaching them. The government has agreed to meet close to 33% of the demand of hoteliers.</p>.<p>However, this is subject to registration with GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) and there is confusion around it. </p>.<p>“Though all of us had a connection, many of them used to directly ask sub agents or delivery agents to get them cylinders. There were informal adjustments and hence, the number of orders or their use would not have been recorded officially. Now, the government has agreed to meet 33% of the demand of all hoteliers. Official data and the on-ground needs do not match for a few of them and this is creating some confusion,” one of the hoteliers said.</p>.<p>P C Rao from the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) acknowledged that such informal adjustments were creating confusion.</p>.<p>“We are slowly clearing out by holding discussions. Many are registering with GAIL,” he said.</p>.<p>Similar is the case with paying guest (PG) accommodations.</p>.<p>Many had informal tie-ups with the delivery agents and are not sure how many cylinders they will be able to claim now.</p>.<p>“We are trying to collect information and register with GAIL. However, there are some confusions. For now, many of us have shifted to firewood cooking,” said Aruna Kumar D T, president, PG Owners Welfare <br />Association.</p>