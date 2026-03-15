<p>Bengaluru: With the supply chain disruption continuing due to the West Asia crisis, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> hoteliers and street food vendors are scrambling to find alternatives.</p>.<p>Amid prolonged shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, food vendors — right from South Bengaluru’s darshinis to Shivajinagar’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iftar">Iftar</a> stalls — are trying out firewood stoves and induction cooktops.</p>.<p>The crisis has jacked up costs, with hotels hiking prices of food items between Rs 5 to Rs 20. They cite higher operating costs and paying higher costs for commercial LPG cylinders on the black market, where a unit costs Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.</p>.<p>Bangalore Hotel Association president PC Rao said 25 hotels have shut down and more are on the brink.</p>.<p>The industry estimates losses due to the crises to be more than Rs 100 crore.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to fix LPG shortage.<p>Hundreds working in the industry have been asked not to report to work, while some establishments have totally laid off their staff.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hotel">Hotels</a> have also trimmed their menu from 15 items to a mere three or four to conserve cooking fuel.</p>.<p><strong>Firewood out, gas burners in</strong></p>.<p>A popular Rajajinagar eatery has swapped firewood and induction stoves for gas burners.</p>.<p>"We have no choice,” said the proprietor. “If we close the hotel, we still must pay rent and salaries. We are managing with limited menus and using induction stoves specifically for coffee and tea.”</p>.<p>The shift to electric cooking has its own challenges, the proprietor said. “Electricity bill surges and preparation time slows down, testing the patience of the staff and customers alike,” he noted.</p>.<p><strong>Shawarma vendors off LPG</strong></p>.<p>The impact of the crises was visible in Shivajinagar’s HKP Road and Russell Market area, where several vendors have dismantled their shawarma machines or shifted to charcoal stoves.</p>.Karnataka's poultry business cracks as egg prices tumble on export woes.<p>"A cylinder that cost us Rs 1,100 is now unavailable even for Rs 3,000 on the black market,” said a street food vendor. “I had to stop my shawarma machine and move to coal. There are also cases of cylinder thefts due to demand.”</p>.<p>The Union government recently said steps are taken to streamline commercial LPG supply. But hotel associations warn that more small eateries will shut shop if supplies are not restored in 48 hours.</p>.<p><strong>Sunday ‘Baadoota’ hit</strong></p>.<p>Military hotels and non-vegetarian joints that are usually busy on Sundays had poor turnout this weekend. Many were closed since they could not manage the mandatory 15 to 20 cylinders required for a high-volume business.</p>.<p>"People look forward to their Sunday 'Baadoota' (meat feast), but many hotels are empty today,” a hotel staff said. “Preparing biryani or pulses in large numbers at a short notice is not possible without gas, while setting up a wood stove in a cramped kitchen is not feasible for many.”</p>