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LPG crisis: Hoteliers say 25 eateries shut in Bengaluru; more may close if supply isn’t restored in 2 days

The crisis has jacked up costs, with hotels hiking prices of food items between Rs 5 to Rs 20.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:16 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLPGHotels

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