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LPG crunch threatens to stall over 400 Bengaluru MSMEs

The PIA, representing over 12,000 industries, has formally petitioned both the state and Union governments.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 23:50 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 23:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLPGMSME

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