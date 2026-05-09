<p>Bengaluru: “We have fixed-rate contracts with large-scale industries for six to 12 months. We cannot hike our prices mid-contract, but our fuel costs have tripled. If we don’t supply, we get blacklisted; if we do, we incur losses," he said.</p>.<p>The PIA, representing over 12,000 industries, has formally petitioned both the state and Union governments.<br></p><p>Beyond the gas crisis, the association noted that rising electricity bills, water taxes and property taxes are pushing the sector toward a crisis.</p>.<p>“We are being squeezed from all sides,” said PIA president D P Danappa. “Private gas is too expensive, and our bills for electricity, water, and taxes are all going up at the same time.”</p>.<p>Danappa described the cessation of supply from government agencies in April as the “tipping point”.</p>.<p>“While the Centre recently released an emergency fund of Rs 2.5 lakh crore for MSMEs following a feedback session on the impact of the war, what we specifically need is an interest subvention scheme and direct subsidies to survive this fuel volatility,” he told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>