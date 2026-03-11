<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> has written to the Union government seeking urgent intervention to address the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, warning that the disruption could severely affect hotels, restaurants and other food service establishments in the city.</p>.<p>In a letter to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the chief minister said the shortage appears to have arisen following a recent directive prioritising LPG supply for domestic consumers.</p>.<p>While acknowledging the intent behind ensuring uninterrupted supply to households, he said implementation has resulted in an unintended shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the city. </p>.Bengaluru hoteliers warn of temporary shutdown of eateries amid disruptions over LPG cylinder supply.<p>He said several hotel and restaurant associations have reported difficulties in procuring commercial LPG cylinders, raising concerns that some establishments may be forced to temporarily suspend operations.</p>.<p>“As per the discussions held with the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC), the State’s commercial LPG demand has been traditionally supported through supplies from the three OMCs — IOCL (around 500 -550 MT per day), HPCL (around 300 MT per day), and BPCL (around 230 MT per day) — and the sudden disruption of this supply is now severely affecting hotels, catering establishments and other commercial users in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Any disruption to their functioning will have a direct impact on daily life in the city,” the letter stated. </p>.<p>He also pointed out that a large number of students and working professionals living away from home depend on such establishments for regular meals. Choultries, hostels and event venues that rely on commercial LPG for cooking are also facing uncertaint. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah urged the union minister to direct the oil marketing companies to resolve the supply constraints at the earliest.</p>