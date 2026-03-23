<p>Bengaluru: Amid a short supply of LPG cylinders in the city, the Federation of PG Owners Welfare Association on Sunday held a core committee meeting to decide its next course of action.</p>.<p>Among the key demands put forth by the members is the government’s intervention in setting aside at least 500 LPG cylinders daily for paying guest accommodations.</p>.<p>"There are at least 15,000 PGs only in Bengaluru where lakhs of people stay. The state government has assured us that they would provide us adequate LPG cylinders. We will meet the officers on Monday with a petition to provide supply immediately,” association president Arun Kumar said.</p>.<p>The meeting, held in Whitefield, saw PG owners from across Bengaluru participate.<br><br></p>