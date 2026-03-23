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LPG shortage: Bengaluru PG owners demand 500 cylinders a day

Among the key demands put forth by the members is the government’s intervention in setting aside at least 500 LPG cylinders daily for paying guest accommodations.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 21:26 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 21:26 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLPG

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